HSLC Results: Lakhimpur District Dominates Rank Holders’ List

Success rate in HSLC dips to 56 percent ** Topper Raktotpal scores 597 out of 600

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: Lakhimpur has emerged as one of the best performing districts in the HSLC exams held by the SEBA, results for which were declared on Tuesday.

While Raktotpal Saikia from St Mary’s School in North Lakhimpur topped the HSLC examination 2022, the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th rank holders were also from Lakhimpur district.

Raktotpal Saikia scored 597 out of a total 600 marks with 100% marks in all subjects except in MIL (Assamese) in which he got 97%.

St. Mary’s School in North Lakhimpur got another position – Equit Abbot Dutta who stood fifth with 593 marks.

The SEBA announced the results of the Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, in which 56.49 percent of 4,05,582 candidates were declared successful.

The pass percentage among boys was 58.80, while it was 54.49 per cent among girls.

A total of 2,29,131 candidates cleared the examination. Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage at 85.46, while Chirang recorded the lowest at 34.27 per cent.

In 2021, the pass percentage was 93.10. The examinations could not be held last year due to the pandemic, and evaluation was done on the basis of a special formula, taking into account past performances and internal assessment.

In the Assam High Madrassa Examination, also conducted by the SEBA, the pass percentage was 54.73, with 5,721 students clearing it of a total 10,454 who had appeared for it.

Mufassir Al Hassa of Al-Kauser Model Academy, Sonitpur, secured the top spot by scoring 556 out of 600 marks.