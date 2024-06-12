IIT-G Inaugurates Entrepreneurship Programme Jointly with Assam Government

31 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 12: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has launched an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) in collaboration with the Assam government, according to a press release issued by IITG on Tuesday.

The institute’s Research Park Foundation, in partnership with the government’s Department of Industries and Commerce, will work to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge to start and manage successful businesses.

The objective of the programme is to empower local talent, drive innovation, and generate sustainable economic growth by fostering dynamic entrepreneurship and transforming Assam and the Northeast into a hub of entrepreneurial excellence, IITG Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal said during the launch.

“This intensive program aims to provide participants with valuable management insights specifically related to the entrepreneurial journey,” he added.

Jalihal further mentioned that a practical approach will be instrumental in preparing the participants to navigate the challenges and opportunities of starting their own businesses.

The curriculum will focus on the application of management theories, models, and frameworks in the context of new venture creation.

Designed as an aspirational step for young individuals across Assam with entrepreneurial ambitions, the program aims to train around 400 participants, significantly impacting Assam’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program will be led by a remarkable team of mentors, including both faculty members from IIT-G and industry experts.

These activities are intended to enhance IIT Guwahati’s efforts to develop the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeastern region, the press release further added.

