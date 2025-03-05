Entrepreneurship Development Programme concludes in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 4: The Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub (STIHUB) at Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar conducted the first phase of the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) to foster entrepreneurial growth among aspiring business minds.

It was organised by CIT Kokrajhar collaboration with the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The STIHUB focused on science, technology, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship, empowering individuals across various sectors. With a dedicated team, STIHUB aimed to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing training, mentorship, and support to aspiring business minds. This Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been designed to be conducted in multiple phases, ensuring long-term support for entrepreneurs in Kokrajhar and beyond. The five-day programme, held from February 27 to March 3, featured distinguished speakers, business leaders, and policymakers who shared valuable insights on entrepreneurship, technology, and financial empowerment.

The inaugural session commenced with participants’ registration and the felicitation of the Guest of Honour, Nishikant V. Deshpande, BoG chairman of CIT Kokrajhar, former director, NIT Silchar. The event was inaugurated with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the felicitation of guest speakers. The programme’s first session, led by Pratibha Das Hatibaruah, director at Flugelsoft, focused on leveraging social media for entrepreneurial success. Later in the day, Kalyanjit Hatibaruah, chairman of Flugelsoft Group and Angel Investor in Mumbai Angels, conducted an insightful session on utilizing Artificial Intelligence for business development.

On February 28, the agenda centered around agribusiness, with Rangan Bhuyan, Ex-Centre Head – IIPM (Ministry of Commerce, GOI Jorhat Centre & Consultation on Tea & Agri Business), discussing new avenues in tea and allied crops, while Simanta Goswami, Director of Training and Development of Veecap Eduventures Pvt Ltd, highlighted the leadership qualities essential for entrepreneurs. The third day of the program, March 1, featured discussions on the significance of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) by Kuntal Purkayastha, District Development Manager (DDM), Kokrajhar, Assam, and an online session on technological innovations in farming with Parikshit Sai Sampat from Pranam Kisan.

The fourth day, March 2, focused on financial literacy and sustainability. Priyanka Nahata, Associate Business Partner of Intygritty Money Tree Pvt Ltd for Kokrajhar division, guided participants on savings and investment strategies for wealth creation, followed by the second session where Dolly Bhasin from SmartEdge and CO-PI STIHUB delivered an online session on sustainable fashion in textiles, handloom, and the circular economy.

The final day, March 3, featured a session by Kankan J Khargoria, Project Manager at Ernst & Young LLP, Assam StartUp, Govt. of Assam, who elaborated on the Assam Startup Initiative and funding schemes for MSMEs and startups. A key highlight of the day was the presence of esteemed guest Madam Pami Brahma, Joint Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), engaged with participants, emphasizing BTC’s future uptake on initiatives such as the ‘Super 50 for Entrepreneurs’ program.

Additionally, Pranav Kumar Singh, principal investigator of STIHUB, delivered a brief yet impactful speech, emphasizing the crucial role of grassroots entrepreneurs in driving economic growth. He specifically highlighted the dedication of women participants who remained actively engaged throughout the five-day program, acknowledging their perseverance and commitment to entrepreneurship. He commended their dedication to self-reliance and business development, reinforcing the importance of inclusive participation in economic progress. He expressed his gratitude to BTR Government, Esteemed Guests, Resource persons, participants, and organizing team for their invaluable support. The programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony followed by an exhibition showcasing entrepreneurial products allowing participants to network and explore market opportunities.

The STIHub team delivered closing remarks, reaffirming their commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. This Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) Phase I marked the beginning of a long-term initiative. The team has planned multiple phases in the coming future to further encourage and uplift entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds in and around Kokrajhar. With more ventures in the pipeline, STIHub remains committed to shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of the region.