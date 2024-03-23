22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 23, 2024
IIT Guwahati student allegedly joins ISIS, shares open letter on social media platform

Updated:
HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 23: Days following the arrest of two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Assam, a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui, reportedly joined the terrorist group.

He was allegedly taken by ISIS members from Guwahati’s Pan Bazaar locality. In a mail, Farooqui disclosed his association with ISIS and shared his motivations for the same. This development comes after the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended two top-tier ISIS leaders in India, Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and Anurag Singh alias Rehan.

The accused were caught at Dhubri’s Dharmasala area after crossing the international border. Farooqi, from Chakrata, Dehradun, is identified as the head of ISIS in India, while Singh, from Diwana, Panipat, converted to Islam.

His wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both are described as highly indoctrinated ISIS leaders in India, involved in recruitment, terror funding, and plotting terror acts. Multiple cases are pending against them at various agencies including NIA, Delhi, and ATS, Lucknow. The STF, Assam, intends to hand over the accused to NIA for further legal action. The accused were reportedly flown to Delhi by the NIA on Thursday.

