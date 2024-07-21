28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

IIT Guwahati to investigate artificial floods in Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 20: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Saturday that IIT Guwahati will investigate the causes of artificial floods in Dibrugarh, leading to the formulation of a comprehensive master plan.

- Advertisement -

Sonowal made these remarks during his visit to the Naliapool area of Dibrugarh City to inspect the drainage and sewerage system.

“The government will take corrective measures based on the findings to address the issue of artificial flooding in the city,” said Sonowal, who also serves as the Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh LSC.

He emphasised the need for experts and authorities to collaborate closely to develop a sustainable and practical solution to the poorly designed drainage system, aimed at mitigating the impact of artificial floods on city life.

Sonowal also discussed the matter with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

“The artificial floods in Dibrugarh are a significant concern, and we must take proactive steps to resolve this issue with economically viable, ecologically sound, and environmentally sustainable solutions,” Sonowal stated.

“IIT Guwahati will investigate the underlying causes of artificial flooding in the city, which have severely disrupted life in Dibrugarh. Once identified, a team of experts will draft a master plan for government execution. We are committed to implementing this plan effectively to eliminate the menace of artificial flooding,” he added.

Sonowal directed officials to promptly take action to alleviate public suffering and emphasised the role of civic bodies in addressing various issues, including encroachment.

He urged officials to expedite efforts towards finding a permanent solution to these challenges, incorporating expert opinions and suggestions into their plans.

- Advertisement -

Accompanying Sonowal were Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra, district commissioner Vikram Kairi, and other senior state government officials.

7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

40 more Assam students reach home state  

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India