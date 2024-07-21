IIT Guwahati to investigate artificial floods in Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 20: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Saturday that IIT Guwahati will investigate the causes of artificial floods in Dibrugarh, leading to the formulation of a comprehensive master plan.

Sonowal made these remarks during his visit to the Naliapool area of Dibrugarh City to inspect the drainage and sewerage system.

“The government will take corrective measures based on the findings to address the issue of artificial flooding in the city,” said Sonowal, who also serves as the Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh LSC.

He emphasised the need for experts and authorities to collaborate closely to develop a sustainable and practical solution to the poorly designed drainage system, aimed at mitigating the impact of artificial floods on city life.

Sonowal also discussed the matter with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The artificial floods in Dibrugarh are a significant concern, and we must take proactive steps to resolve this issue with economically viable, ecologically sound, and environmentally sustainable solutions,” Sonowal stated.

“IIT Guwahati will investigate the underlying causes of artificial flooding in the city, which have severely disrupted life in Dibrugarh. Once identified, a team of experts will draft a master plan for government execution. We are committed to implementing this plan effectively to eliminate the menace of artificial flooding,” he added.

Sonowal directed officials to promptly take action to alleviate public suffering and emphasised the role of civic bodies in addressing various issues, including encroachment.

He urged officials to expedite efforts towards finding a permanent solution to these challenges, incorporating expert opinions and suggestions into their plans.

Accompanying Sonowal were Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra, district commissioner Vikram Kairi, and other senior state government officials.