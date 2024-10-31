Sarbananda Sonowal claims Dibrugarh has tremendous potential

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH, 30 Oct: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal vouched for the immense possibility of Dibrugarh and reiterated the need for scientific measures to attain sustainable growth in the region.

Sonowal made the remarks while attending the meeting on the Final Master Plan of Dibrugarh – Vision 2045 – by the Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) here on Wednesday.

The masterplan by DDA envisaged challenges that came along rapid development and progress of the city and provided modern solutions in order to ensure better quality of living and sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Dibrugarh has a rich legacy, it has a rich history, one that needs to be taken into account while we move ahead to reclaim it and build it on the premises of sustainable development. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving swiftly towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.”

“Dibrugarh, which is rich with tremendous potential for economic development, is also working towards becoming a modern, self-sufficient and sustainable urban centre of growth with elevated quality of living,” he added.

Laying the future prospects for Dibrugarh, Sonowal added, “In the future, the premises of the city is likely to reach 391 square kilometres which will also include water bodies including rivers. Our planning should be meticulous to the point that such gifts of mother nature are respected as we must take all possible steps to protect the environment. The master plan of Dibrugarh should take this aspect into account while working out solutions to ensure sustainable development.”

Sonowal reiterated that scientific measures should be taken to tackle the possibility of artificial flooding to maintain the beautiful urban dwelling city.

He further stated, “Mother nature has blessed us with a natural bounty and we must take steps to preserve it for our future generations. Many steps initiated by the Modi Government like Waste to Wealth or Waste to Energy must be roped in to nip the pollution in the bud. Our effort, through this meeting here today, is an attempt to build an argument for a greener, healthier and happier Dibrugarh.”

The meeting was attended by Rameswar Teli, ex-Union minister of state and MP (Rajya Sabha); Prasanta Phukan, MLA, Dibrugarh; Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Ujjwal Phukan, deputy mayor, DMC; Tankeswar Sonowal, chief executive member (CEM), Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council; Bikram Kairi, district commissioner, Dibrugarh among other prominent members of the society.

