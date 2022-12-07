INC president Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 6: Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of Indian National Congress will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, a mass campaign, organised by Tinsukia District Congress Committee from Tinsukia to Sadiya on December 13 to 15.

Satendar Prasad, general secretary of Tinsukia District Youth Congress Committee said that under the strong leadership of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, Bharat Jodo Yatra has been able to earn huge support from the citizens of the country.

“In this yatra from 124 no Margherita constituency, more than 3000 congress party workers and members will participate, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, MP’s Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleq and Gaurav Gogoi, CLP leaders Debabrata Saikia, Rockibul Hussain and many more national and state level Congress leaders shall participate at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam,” said Satendar Prasad.

“More than 50,000 Congress workers and members shall participate in the yatra from Tinsukia to Sadiya, including the local residents,” said Satendar Prasad.