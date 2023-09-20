31 C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Indian Met Department issues Yellow Alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Assam till September 24

HT Digital, Guwahati, September 20: The India Meteoroligical Department (IMD) on September 20 forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern region of India including Assam from September 20 to 24.

Accordingly, the Met Department has also issued Yellow Alert in the northeast region with the regional meteorological centre issuing alert for several districts in Assam indicating thunder and lightning accompanied with heavy rainfall till September 24.

It needs mention here, Guwahati city received heavy rainfall on September 19 with thunder and lightning lashing the city and even leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city causing traffic congestion.

According to a special bulletin report dated 19.09.2023, the IMD stated, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha &South Jharkhand during next 2 days. Associated with this system fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/Thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Assam during next 2 days.”

The bulletin further read, “Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to occur from 21st September onwards. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Assam during 21-22 September 2023″.

