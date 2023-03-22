Indian Teams Register Victories Attracting Huge Crowd

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 21: The fourth Asian Kho Kho championship got underway at Tamulpur in Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam on Monday.

In the opening day, Indian women registered a huge win against Sri Lanka. India won by one innings and 55 points.

It was an easy outing for Indian women in front of the home crowd.

Among others, Bhutan women win by 36 points and innings against Malaysia. Bangladesh won by 37 points and innings against Indonesia.

In men, India defeated Bhutan by 13 points and 1 innings to start their campaign.

In other men’s matches, Sri Lanka won by 70 points against Indonesia and Bangladesh defeated South Korea by 30 points and an innings.

Nepal win by 66 points an inning against Iran.

Earlier, several dignitaries were present during the opening ceremony. Assam cabinet ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Nandita Gorlosa, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro, Asian Kho Kho Federation president Rajiv Mehta, Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal and general secretary MS Tyagi and Assam Kho Kho Association president Rajib Prakash Baruah among others were present.

Altogether 16 teams (both male and female) participated in the event from various countries which included – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India.

The event is being organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and is being hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) with support from the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The government of Assam also extended their support for the competition.

Around 500 players and officials are part of this event. The matches are be held on mats and a makeshift indoor stadium with a capacity to accommodate around 7000 people has been set up at the venue at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School premises.

Notably, the opening ceremony saw a beautiful rendition of the theme song of the tournament by Dr Sangita Kakati & a vibrant cultural programme by talented artistes besides showcasing traditional Bagurumba dance, Bihu among others.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro welcomed the participating teams across the Asian countries in Bodoland. He said that it was a great pleasure to accord warm welcome in Bodoland which is expecting an integration of sporting environment and healthy welfare of the region while building cooperation and tranquility.

“It is an elated moment to welcome the participant teams & honoured dignitaries at the grand opening ceremony of the championship. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the participating teams & all the best for the championship”, Boro added.