4th Asian Kho Kho Championship Begins In Assam’s Tamulpur

GUWAHATI, March 20: The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship today has started in Tamulpur of Assam. Participants from various countries have arrived in the region to engage in sporting events.

Participants as well as officials from 10 countries are taking part in the competition inclusive of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and host India. A total of 17 teams consisting of both men and women will be competing from multiple categories of the sport. The Kho Kho Federation of India is the sole organizer of the tournament and it has been hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association with support from the Bodoland Territorial Region administration.

The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship is being organized in the Tamulpur region situated in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. The rural setting of Tamulpur was chosen in an endeavor to encourage the spirit of sports and games among the rural population of the state. This step aims to draw the attention of numerous departments of the central government as well as the sportspersons about the infrastructure and the natural beauty of the natural setting.