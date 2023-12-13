Inter College Karbi Cultural Competition Concludes

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 12: All Karbi Anglong Inter College Karbi Cultural Competition 2023 concluded on Tuesday evening at Deopani College in Karbi Anglong.

All Karbi Anglong Inter College Karbi Cultural Competition 2023 was organised by Karbi Lohcharli Jutang Aterank (KLJA) from December 11 to 12.

On December 11 delegates and troupes were received and registered. On December 12 morning the festivity started with Karbi traditional procession called Rongketong. The president, KLJA, Songja Tisso; secretary, Akash Rongpi and principal of Deopani College, Boson Rongphar hoisted the flag.

With the participation of 12 colleges competitions were held on Karbi folk dance Nimso kerung and Rit-nong chingdi; folk song Lun sampung; poem; quize; race with stilts; tug-of-war; race with pitcher and race.

Prizes were given to the winners of the competition in the evening and concluded with a concert.

The next All Karbi Anglong Inter College Karbi Cultural Competition will be held in Volongkom Aji informed president KLJA, Songja Tisso.