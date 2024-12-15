Inter-school art competition held in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 14: The Youthful Elite Society (YES) of Karbi Anglong with the theme of environmental conservation has organised an inter-school art competition for the school of Diphu town, where more than 200 students from 22 schools participated.

- Advertisement -

The art competition was organised at Girls HS School, here in collaboration with Sankalp – Hub for empowerment of women under Beti Bachao, Beit Padhao programme, powered by Euro Kids, Diphu and presented by Arni Keme Productions. Groups and organisations like Hongjai, Abolon Tent House; Malong Offset and Engjai and Engjai Memorial have also supported the initiative.

The competition under junior category between class 1 to 5 and senior category between from class 6 to 10.

In junior category Shruti Doloi of class – V of Aturkimi Academy bagged the first prize, followed by Bhonrika Terangpi of class – IV and Siddhartha Swargary of class III of Carry’s Vision School of Education won the second and third prizes respectively.

Badison Tisso of class – IV of Little Kids School; Deeptashu Kro of class V and Yashika Terangpi of class IV of Aturkimi Academy bagged the consolation prizes.

- Advertisement -

In the senior category, Monjir Katharpi of class – VIII and Nayana Pator of class IX of Badan Memorial HS School bagged the first and second prizes respectively and Tejashree Terangpi of class – VIII of Carry’s Vision School of Education bagged the third prize. Tanmoi Mahanta of class IX of Badan Memorial HS School and Nong’eh Tisso of class IX of Aturkimi Academy received consolation prizes.

The prizes were given away by YES president, Rangsina Tokbi and secretary, Birton Engjai; Romali Teronpi, project officer of Beti Bachao, Beit Padhao and judge Deben Timung.