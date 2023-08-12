International Day of World’s Indigenous People celebrated in Borlangfer

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The International Day of World’s Indigenous People was observed with great enthusiasm at the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) area of Borlangfer in Lumbajong block, Karbi Anglong. The event was organised by Jirsong Asong, a local NGO in collaboration with DDM NABARD, the Lead District Office of the district, and the Money-wise Centre for Financial Literacy. The celebration saw the active participation of over 60 farmers and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Fr Joseph Thangkachen, director of Jirsong Asong, welcomed the attendees and provided insights into the implementation of the ITDP project. He highlighted the cultivation of litchi, arecanut plants, and Assam lemon, which has positively impacted around 200 tribal families in the Borlangfer area with the support of NABARD. He shared how the beneficiaries have started benefiting from selling Assam Lemon, thus enhancing their income.

Thengklong Rongpi, a social activist and resource person, shed light on the origin and significance of the International Day of World’s Indigenous People, celebrated annually on August 9, as established by a United Nations resolution in 1994.

The event also featured financial literacy discussions. SBI financial literacy counsellor PK Baglary, RBI Money-wise Financial Literacy Centre assistant area manager Amorjit Bey, and field coordinator Radha Langthasa explained various social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Surakhsha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), along with the procedures to avail their benefits.

K Vaiphei, DDM NABARD Karbi Anglong, highlighted NABARD’s crucial role in supporting the indigenous tribal community through tribal development projects and initiatives like Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP), and marketing infrastructure support such as rural marts and gram dukan. He also explained the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme for the participants’ benefit.

The gaon burhas of Borlanger and local farmers expressed their gratitude towards Jirsong Asong and NABARD for their initiatives and projects in the area. They also voiced their requests for marketing support for their products through the tribal development project, skill training programs, and improvements in the local banking facilities.