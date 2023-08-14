International Youth Day celebrated

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 13: The International Youth Day was marked with zeal and enthusiasm through an event organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Sivasagar Momentum Country, and Global Leadership India Yash in collaboration with Sonapur Social Development Society, an esteemed NGO. The event took place in the auditorium of Athabari Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

Chaired by Sanjay Prasad Sah, president of Sonapur Social Development Society, the meeting featured Aaman Ullah Ahmed, convenor of Momentum Country and Global Leadership India Yash Sivasagar district, as the anchor. The gathering saw active participation from various dignitaries and individuals.

Sabina Ahmed from Sivasagar Polytechnic College delivered insights on career counselling, focusing on polytechnic education and sports. Lipika Dutta, convenor of Gaon Panchayat, Pankaj Dutta, programme officer, and Sabiha Nahid from Sivasagar Polytechnic College were among the notable attendees. Officials from Sivasagar Nehru Yuva Kendra, Anima Phukan, headmistress of Athabari Higher Secondary School, along with the school’s teachers, were also present during the event.