Jagiroad Railway Station set to receive an airport-like facelift

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Aug 4: The Jagiroad Railway Station is all set to undergo a transformation under the Amrit Bharat Project, giving it an airport-like appearance, announced Prabir Bhowmick, the station superintendent. In an effort to mark this significant development, a video conferencing program will be held at the Jagiroad Railway Station on August 6, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the audience.

- Advertisement -

The news of Jagiroad Railway Station being included in the Amrit Bharat Project has sparked immense delight among the people of the region. They are hopeful that this project will not only enhance the station’s infrastructure but also contribute to a healthier environment in the surrounding areas. There is a particular concern about the unplanned dry fish market near the station, which has caused an unhealthy situation. The locals have expressed their hopes that the district administration will take necessary steps to address this issue and improve the overall surroundings.

Furthermore, the closure of Nagaon Paper Mill had affected the socio-economic status of Jagiroad adversely. With the implementation of the Amrit Bharat Project at the railway station, the residents are optimistic that it will contribute to the revival of the area’s socio-economic conditions to some extent.