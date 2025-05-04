24.1 C
Japanese Speaker Nikita Fukushiro to lead 45-member delegation to Assam

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 3: A 45-member Japanese delegation, led by its House of Representative Speaker Nikita Fukushiro, will arrive here on a three-day visit to Assam from Saturday, officials said.

They were scheduled to arrive here in the evening and hold a meeting with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before leaving for the Assam legislative assembly for an interaction with elected representatives of the state.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and the chief minister would also be present during the interaction which will be followed by a  culturalprogramme and dinner.

The delegation was scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility on Sunday.

The delegation will also visit projects being implemented here with Japanese aid before leaving on Monday, the official added.

The chief minister had visited Japan in January this year and invited Fukushiro to Assam during his meeting with him.

The CM also extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation and expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen the bond between the two countries.

“A warm welcome to H.E Nukaga Fukushiro and Japanese delegation to Assam. I am confident this visit will further strengthen the strong bond between Japan and Assam and give momentum to the strong headway made during my visit to the country earlier this year,” Sarma posted on X. (PTI)

