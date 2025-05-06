Japan’s House of Representatives-led team winds up 3-day visit to Assam

GUWAHATI, May 5: A high-level delegation of Japan, led by its Speaker of House of Representatives NukugaFukushiro concluded a three-day visit to Assam on Monday, during which they held discussions with the chief minister and visited several places.

State cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa, along with top officials, bid farewell to the delegation at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

"The esteemed Japanese delegation, led by Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, H.E. Nukaga Fukushiro, concluded their three-day visit to Assam.

The over 50-member delegation had reached Guwahati on Saturday evening.

Soon after arrival, Fukushiro and his team had met chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed various issues of mutual interest, and later attended a dinner hosted in their honour by the governor and the Speaker of the Assam assembly.

The delegation had on Sunday visited an upcoming Japan-assisted skill training centre and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, both at Amingaon, and Tata’s proposed semiconductor plant at Jagiroad.

This was the fourth high-level delegation visit to the state since Sarma had toured Japan in February, the chief minister said on Sunday.

The Japanese ambassador to India came twice, an industry delegation attended the Advantage Assam business summit, and a team of intellectuals were also here for a meeting.

Sarma said the state was looking for investment from Japan, and the frequent high-level visits were a positive sign. (PTI)