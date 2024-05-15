31 C
Jayanta Mallabaruah should keep his mouth shut, spoiling BJP votes: MLA Mrinal Saikia

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 15: Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has leveled allegations against Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, accusing him of negatively impacting thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Mrinal Saikia urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to counsel Jayanta Mallabaruah on refraining from discussing party matters publicly.

“Respected HCM @himantabiswa sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024,” read Mrinal Saikia’s post.

Earlier, Jayanta Mallabaruah had asserted his significant contributions to the BJP compared to other party members, stating, “I joined the BJP in 2015 and have served the party 24 hours since I joined it. Have other party members given the quantity of time I have contributed to the BJP since I joined it? Therefore, your contribution to the party will decide the amount of dedication and commitment you have for the party.”

This incident echoes a previous episode where the Assam BJP issued a show-cause notice to former MLA Ashok Sarma for criticizing the party leadership. Sarma had allegedly aired grievances against the party leadership in the media and made internal party matters public.

MP Pallab Lochan Das filed a complaint against Sarma to state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, alleging that Sarma’s actions tarnished the party’s image and attempted to sway voters against the party during polling.

