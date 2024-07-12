31 C
Jayanta Mallahbaruah chairs review meeting with Hailakandi admin on flood situation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 12: The Tourism Minister of Assam Jayanta Mallahbaruah on Friday evaluated the flood conditions in the Hailakandi district during a meeting held at the District Commissioner’s Office with the concerned officials.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Jayanta Mallahbaruah stated, “Assessed the flood situation in Hailakandi district, in a meeting convened with the concerned officials at the office of @dc_hailakandi. “

The minister also directed the officials to carry out a comprehensive damage assessment survey, guaranteeing that all victims promptly and efficiently receive disaster relief assistance.

“Instructed officials to conduct a thorough damage assessment survey, ensuring that all victims receive disaster relief assistance promptly and efficiently”, the minister added.

Earlier today, Mallahbaruah interacted with the party workers from every mandal in Hailakandi district at the BJP District Party office.

“Interacted with the Karyakartas from all mandals of Hailakandi district in presence of district president at BJP District Party office, Hailakandi”, the minister further stated.

