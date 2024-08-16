27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Jayanta Mallahbaruah inaugurates office for Senior Citizens Association in Nalbari

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallahbaruah officially opened the office of the Greater Jagyabhumi Senior Citizens Association in the Nalbari district, Mallahbaruah announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated, “Glad to inaugurate an office of the Greater Jagyabhumi Senior Citizens Association in Nalbari district today.”

Minister Mallahbaruah in his post highlighted the vital role that senior citizens play in society, drawing on their extensive experience and knowledge.

He also remarked that events like the Senior Citizens’ Conferences organized by the Greater Jagyabhumi Association are essential for empowering the elderly to remain active participants in their communities.

He wrote, “Senior Citizens’ Conferences play a crucial role in ensuring our elderly live with dignity and guide society with their wisdom and experience. I’m affirmative that this new office will empower them to work collectively for the betterment of our community.”

- Advertisement -

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Sharma, the Pranth Sangh Chalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Assam Pranth, along with other prominent figures.

7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Book titled ‘Minimum Floor Price for Tea’ launched in Guwahati

The Hills Times -
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September