Jayanta Mallahbaruah inaugurates office for Senior Citizens Association in Nalbari

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallahbaruah officially opened the office of the Greater Jagyabhumi Senior Citizens Association in the Nalbari district, Mallahbaruah announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated, “Glad to inaugurate an office of the Greater Jagyabhumi Senior Citizens Association in Nalbari district today.”

Senior Citizens' Conferences play a crucial role in ensuring our elderly live with dignity and guide society with their wisdom and experience. I'm affirmative that this… pic.twitter.com/4lG7pyRaJj — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 16, 2024

Minister Mallahbaruah in his post highlighted the vital role that senior citizens play in society, drawing on their extensive experience and knowledge.

He also remarked that events like the Senior Citizens’ Conferences organized by the Greater Jagyabhumi Association are essential for empowering the elderly to remain active participants in their communities.

He wrote, “Senior Citizens’ Conferences play a crucial role in ensuring our elderly live with dignity and guide society with their wisdom and experience. I’m affirmative that this new office will empower them to work collectively for the betterment of our community.”

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Sharma, the Pranth Sangh Chalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Assam Pranth, along with other prominent figures.