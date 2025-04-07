Sivasagar Woman’s Death Sparks Murder Allegations, Family Demands Probe

The two are accused of brutally assaulting Mousumi, leading to her death, and then attempting to cover up the crime by staging it as a road accident.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 7: Tensions flared in the Ranghar Chariali Dhuliapara area of Assam’s Sivasagar district after the tragic and untimely death of a young woman, Mousumi Sultana.

The incident has shaken the local community, with serious allegations being raised by Mousumi’s family and neighbors against her husband, Sahil Hazarika, and mother-in-law, Eliza Begum.

The two are accused of brutally assaulting Mousumi, leading to her death, and then attempting to cover up the crime by staging it as a road accident.

The disturbing details came to light through the testimony of Mousumi’s sister, who recounted the series of events that unfolded on the day of her sister’s death. She revealed that there had been a heated argument at Mousumi’s marital home.

During the altercation, Sahil called Mousumi’s mother, insisting that they take her back as she was no longer welcome in their home. In the background, Mousumi’s desperate cries for help could be heard—pleading, “Take me home, they beat me so much.” Not long after, the family received another call—this time from Eliza Begum—claiming Mousumi had died after falling off her scooty.

Local sources corroborated the family’s account, revealing that Mousumi had been a victim of ongoing domestic violence throughout her two-year marriage. On the day of her death, it is alleged she suffered a particularly violent beating.

Eyewitnesses claim her lifeless body was later placed on the road in an attempt to make it appear as though she had died in an accident.

Following the incident, Mousumi was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries. Her death has sparked outrage and demands for justice from her grieving family and the wider community.

They have called for a thorough and impartial investigation, insisting that this was not an accident, but a clear and premeditated act of murder.