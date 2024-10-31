JITO North East Guwahati Chapter holds installation ceremony

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) North East Guwahati Chapter held its installation ceremony, marking the beginning of a new era in promoting entrepreneurship, trade, and community service in the region.

Sunil Kathotia took the oath as the new chapter chairman, while Pratik Lunawat assumed the role of chief secretary. The ceremony was graced by esteemed JITO APEX dignitaries, including Vijay Bhandari, JITO APEX president; Kamlesh Sojatia, JITO APEX vice president; Sampat Raj Chaplot, treasurer of JITO APEX; and Sheetal Dugar, chairperson of JITO APEX Ladies Wing.

Addressing the gathering, chapter chairman Sunil Kathotia emphasised the chapter’s objectives, including promoting entrepreneurship, fostering networking opportunities, and supporting education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.

“We aim to create a vibrant platform for our members to connect, grow, and contribute to the region’s development,” Kathotia said. “Our focus will be on organising meaningful events, workshops, and initiatives that promote business growth, education, and social welfare.”

JITO APEX dignitaries praised the North East Guwahati Chapter’s enthusiasm and commitment to the organisation’s ideals.

“We are confident that under Sunil Kathotia’s leadership, the chapter will achieve remarkable success and make valuable contributions to the community,” said the JITO APEX President.

The chapter plans to host various events, including business conclaves, leadership development programs, industrial visits, and cultural and social events.

Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) is a global organisation promoting entrepreneurship, trade, and community service among Jains and like-minded individuals. With over [number] chapters worldwide, JITO aims to foster economic growth, education, and social welfare.