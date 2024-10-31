NFR observes National Unity Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was observed across NF Railway on Wednesday to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

A pledge-taking ceremony for oneness and integrity was led by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in the NF Railway Headquarters complex, and by Arun Kumar Chaudhary, general manager, NF Railway (Construction), at the GM (CON) office premises, Maligaon. All five divisions of NF Railway also observed the day in a remarkable manner. The general manager lit a lamp, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and administered the pledge to all present.

The general manager also flagged off a ‘Run for Unity’ from the NFRSA stadium, Maligaon. Railway staff, officers and their families, sports persons, RPF, and volunteers of Scouts & Guides participated enthusiastically in the ‘Run for Unity’, making the vision and purpose of the celebration a grand success.

