Jorhat DC Jay Shivani to review departmental activities

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 18: Jorhat district commissioner Jay Shivani will hold weekly review of activities undertaken by all Government departments and agencies across the district.

Shivani said that during the monthly District Development Committee (DDC) meeting chaired by him at the Conference Hall of the DC office complex on Friday he announced that all departments and agencies would have to submit a weekly progress report of works being done, to him. The DC stated that departments and agencies have been clubbed into five groups with each group having departments and agencies whose work were inter-related.

Hoping that constituting the groups would enable better coordination amongst the departments and agencies and contribute to achieving the targets smoothly, Shivani said that he would be taking stock of the activities carried out in a week groupwise and if there was any issue amongst the constituents of a group then that could be sorted immediately.


He said that monitoring the works weekly was expected to help in expediting the works undertaken the departments and agencies and to follow the key indicators of the Chief Minister’s Dashboard. At the DDC meeting the heads of the departments and agencies briefed the DC on the status of  works underway by giving PowerPoint presentations. Shivani asked asked the officials to see that projects and schemes were completed within the stipulated time.


District Development Commissioner, Additional District Commissioners and district administration officials along with the heads of various departments and agencies attended the meeting.

