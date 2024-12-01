Jorhat Mission Hospital celebrates centenary with inauguration of new building

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 30: Jorhat MLA, Hitendra Nath Goswami on Saturday unveiled a monolith commemorating the centenary of Jorhat Christian Medical Centre (JCMC), more commonly known as Mission Hospital, and inaugurated its new centenary.

Speaking at the event on the second day of the hospital’s centenary celebrations, Goswami honoured the legacy of doctors who had served at the hospital with dedication, particularly acknowledging the contributions of Dr Kenneth Dotson and Dr Ajit Goldsmith.

The MLA highlighted Mission Hospital’s renowned nursing services, which were once considered the best in Jorhat. He recalled a time when, with only two hospitals in the town—the Civil Hospital and Mission Hospital—critical patients were often rushed to Mission due to its reputation for saving lives.

Deepjyoti Das, the hospital’s administrator, also addressed the gathering, noting that Goswami had been closely associated with the hospital for many years, notably contributing to the improvement of the roads within the Mission compound through the Public Works Department (PWD).

While CM Sarma was invited as the chief guest, he could not attended the centenary due to unavoidable circumstances. The event featured a Scripture reading by Neipinrng Kipgen, Mahima Kawa, and a message from Ranjit Doley, Pastor of Rengam Baptist Church. The Eastern Theological College choir sang the theme song, and a brief history of JCMC was presented by Mridul Bhengra and Dr Sajib Baruah.

Dr Dipak Sarma, Senior Consultant in Cardiology at JCMC, shared anecdotes about the hospital’s history, and the event concluded with a cultural performance by the hospital staff, celebrating the rich culture of Assam.

This centenary celebration marks a significant milestone for the institution, which has been serving the community for over a century, making substantial contributions to healthcare in the region.