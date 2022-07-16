33 C
Jorhat Police Deploys Men In Civil Dress Town To Keep A Close Watch

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
JORHAT, July 15: Jorhat district superintendent of police Mohan Lal Meena on Friday said that policemen wearing civil dress have been deployed throughout the town to keep a close watch on activities and to take rapid action against crime.

SP Meena said that as part of the action initiated to prevent anti-social elements, cops in civil dress have been deployed for patrolling in vulnerable areas of the town. He highlighted that measures have been initiated to install a large number of high resolution cameras in strategic points.

The SP further said that repairs of lights installed at different traffic points are on and will be activated soon. He also sought cooperation from the locals and urged them to share information with the police to reduce criminal activities.

