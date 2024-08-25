27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 25, 2024
type here...

Journalists should mention their names at press conferences for security: CM

"If my name is Shah Jalal, I should take pride in stating it, as it is the name bestowed upon me by my parents. There is nothing inappropriate about revealing one's name", remarked Sarma.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference on Sunday, stated that it is essential for journalists to introduce themselves before posing questions to maintain the protocol for security and professional reasons.

- Advertisement -

He also noted that a growing trend in Assam where individuals like ‘Shahjahan’ or ‘Shah Jalal’ are questioned about their names, leading some intellectuals to play the “victim card.”

“If my name is Shah Jalal, I should take pride in stating it, as it is the name bestowed upon me by my parents. There is nothing inappropriate about revealing one’s name”, remarked Sarma.

The Chief Minister further explained, “In Delhi, individuals are required to introduce themselves before asking questions. This practice promotes transparency and effective security management. Without the registration of the Information and Public Relations department, security concerns will always arise. It is important to know who is posing questions.”

Chief Minister Sarma also emphasized the importance of adhering to this practice, noting that it has contributed to improved order and clarity during interactions with the media.

- Advertisement -

“Whether or not the press club supports my stance is a separate matter, but why should anyone be exempt from identifying themselves when asking a question?” he further asserted.

Sarma’s remarks highlight a persistent discussion regarding identity and security measures that has been prevalent within the state.

Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Assam’s Barekuri during...

The Hills Times -
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India