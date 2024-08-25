Journalists should mention their names at press conferences for security: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference on Sunday, stated that it is essential for journalists to introduce themselves before posing questions to maintain the protocol for security and professional reasons.

प्रेस वार्ता में यह नियम होता है कि पत्रकार अपने नाम का परिचय देने के बाद सवाल पूछते हैं। यह सुरक्षा के लिए भी अनिवार्य है।



He also noted that a growing trend in Assam where individuals like ‘Shahjahan’ or ‘Shah Jalal’ are questioned about their names, leading some intellectuals to play the “victim card.”

“If my name is Shah Jalal, I should take pride in stating it, as it is the name bestowed upon me by my parents. There is nothing inappropriate about revealing one’s name”, remarked Sarma.

The Chief Minister further explained, “In Delhi, individuals are required to introduce themselves before asking questions. This practice promotes transparency and effective security management. Without the registration of the Information and Public Relations department, security concerns will always arise. It is important to know who is posing questions.”

Chief Minister Sarma also emphasized the importance of adhering to this practice, noting that it has contributed to improved order and clarity during interactions with the media.

“Whether or not the press club supports my stance is a separate matter, but why should anyone be exempt from identifying themselves when asking a question?” he further asserted.

Sarma’s remarks highlight a persistent discussion regarding identity and security measures that has been prevalent within the state.