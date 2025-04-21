Judiciary Should Be Respected Beyond Politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid BJP MP Controversy

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 21: Amid the controversy over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent remarks targeting the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shifted focus to the Congress party, accusing it of repeatedly undermining the judiciary whenever verdicts did not align with its political interests.

In a detailed post on X, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of consistency and integrity in responding to judicial rulings.

“Respecting the judiciary shouldn’t depend on whether a decision is favorable or not. Selective approval weakens public trust and undermines the very principles of democracy,” he wrote.

CM Sarma cited several past incidents where he alleged the Congress attempted to discredit the judiciary, including the impeachment motion against then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which he described as “politically motivated and lacking substantial evidence.” He also pointed to the backlash against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi following the Ayodhya verdict and criticism directed at Justice Arun Mishra and Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud whenever their judgments did not favor the opposition.

Sarma further accused the Congress of hypocrisy over its objection to Justice S. Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting that similar appointments in the past had not drawn protest.

“Despite similar appointments previously, Congress accused Justice Nazeer’s gubernatorial appointment of compromising judicial independence,” Sarma noted.

Defending the BJP’s record, CM Sarma stated that the party “honours the judiciary’s role impartially” and reaffirmed its commitment to the independence and dignity of the judiciary. He also pointed out that BJP national president J.P. Nadda had distanced the party from Dubey’s remarks, clarifying that they were Dubey’s personal opinions and did not reflect the BJP’s official stance.

The controversy erupted after Nishikant Dubey, MP from Godda (Jharkhand), made inflammatory statements accusing the Supreme Court of “inciting religious wars” and questioning its legislative authority. He even suggested Parliament be shut down if courts were to assume lawmaking powers and blamed Chief Justice Khanna for “all civil wars happening in the country.”

Dubey’s remarks, including criticisms of the Supreme Court’s rulings on the decriminalization of homosexuality and religious matters, sparked widespread condemnation. The Congress party has demanded strict action, calling his comments a serious threat to the judiciary’s independence and India’s constitutional framework.