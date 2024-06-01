KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang refutes allegations of violating MCC

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 31: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has refuted the allegation brought by All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) president and APHLC backed independent candidate, JI Kathar that the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by withdrawing Rs 14 crores from the panchayat and rural development department for a tour to Vietnam.

After the conclusion of the second phase of elections in 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency on April 26, the KAAC team comprising of the chief executive member, executive member (EMs), member of autonomous council (MACs), KAAC officials and BJP party members had gone for a tour to Vietnam. It was an eight day tour from May 13 to 20.

Clarifying on the issue, the CEM said, “Every year budget allocation is made in the agriculture, forest and tourism department for a study tour to different places and countries to know about how agriculture and tourism are developed. This year also I have sanctioned Rs. 3 crores for a study tour. The first group went to Vietnam to know about the agricultural revolution taking place there and how tourism is being promoted. The whole expenditure has not crossed more than Rs. 1.5 crores. The second group will go now.”

“How can Kathar say KAAC has withdrawn Rs 14 crores for Vietnam tour. He knows nothing about KAAC,” the CEM stated.