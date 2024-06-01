28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang refutes allegations of violating MCC

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 31: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has refuted the allegation brought by All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) president and APHLC backed independent candidate, JI Kathar that the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by withdrawing Rs 14 crores from the panchayat and rural development department for a tour to Vietnam.

- Advertisement -

After the conclusion of the second phase of elections in 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency on April 26, the KAAC team comprising of the chief executive member, executive member (EMs), member of autonomous council (MACs), KAAC officials and BJP party members had gone for a tour to Vietnam. It was an eight day tour from May 13 to 20.

Clarifying on the issue, the CEM said, “Every year budget allocation is made in the agriculture, forest and tourism department for a study tour to different places and countries to know about how agriculture and tourism are developed. This year also I have sanctioned Rs. 3 crores for a study tour. The first group went to Vietnam to know about the agricultural revolution taking place there and how tourism is being promoted. The whole expenditure has not crossed more than Rs. 1.5 crores. The second group will go now.”

“How can Kathar say KAAC has withdrawn Rs 14 crores for Vietnam tour. He knows nothing about KAAC,” the CEM stated.

Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State 10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam