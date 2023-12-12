KAAC organises rally to promote government schemes in Phuloni MAC constituency

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 11: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) conducted a ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ in the Phuloni Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency to disseminate information about government welfare schemes and engage with the local community. The rally, held at Tarabasa playground in Karbi Anglong, aimed to connect with the residents and highlight the initiatives undertaken by the government for their benefit.

The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, addressing the rally, emphasised the significance of the central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in 2019. He explained that this move aimed to provide equal status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. Despite legal challenges from certain parties, the Supreme Court recently affirmed the constitutional validity of abrogating Article 370, reinforcing the government’s stance.

Touching upon the Ram Mandir issue, the CEM reflected on the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict in 2019, declaring that the land in Ayodhya belonged to Ram Lalla. He noted that this decision concluded a prolonged legal battle and paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir, set to be inaugurated soon.

During the rally, the CEM inaugurated various developmental projects, including a market shed at the Centre constructed with Rs 3 crore, an ARO office under the 13th Finance scheme, and a 30-bedded hospital in Phuloni. He also announced plans to enhance the Tarabasa Auditorium by providing sports infrastructure such as gym equipment and indoor games. Additionally, a 50-bedded hospital is in the pipeline for Bokulia, with discussions already initiated with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The rally witnessed the joining of 366 workers from opposition parties, including the All Party Hills Leaders Conference, into the BJP. Several dignitaries, including MLAs, an Executive Member of KAAC, and the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, attended the event to support and engage with the local community.