KAAC to establish its own police force

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 28: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday passed a resolution to establish its own police force within its jurisdiction.

This decision was formalised during the 248th Session of the KAAC held at its Session Hall in Diphu.

Notably, the decision to create a Village and Town Police Force encompassing Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong was first deliberated in the Executive Committee (EC) meeting and subsequently brought to the floor for discussion.

Chaired by KAAC chairman Raju Tisso, the session saw the EC resolution read aloud, with chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang advocating the need for an independent police force to maintain law and order.

“To establish our own police force, we must first submit the bill to the Governor of Assam for approval. The bill will then be reviewed by the State government’s Council of Ministers before returning to the Governor for final assent,” Ronghang said while speaking during the session.

He also highlighted plans for recruitment and training, noting the potential integration of former members of disbanded armed organisations in Karbi Anglong.

“There are young and fit persons in now disbanded armed organisations in Karbi Anglong like National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNF), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) that can be absorbed in the police force,” he added.

After the session, Ronghang spoke to the media, stating, “We have first discussed this in the EC meeting. The resolution of the EC meeting was placed in the House in August for discussion. After getting nod from all members, the bill was passed.”

Ronghang further emphasised the council’s current reliance on state authorities for police support during eviction drives in areas such as Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), stating, “Having our own police force will streamline operations, facilitating easier eviction drives in these and other encroached areas.”

Earlier, before the discussion commenced, the session began with a moment of silence in honour of former CEM Sum Ronghang and board chairman Se-im Hanse.

