Former EM Raju Tisso Elected New KAAC Chairman

DIPHU, June 22: Former executive member and Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Raju Tisso was elected unopposed as chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) here at the KAAC session hall on Wednesday. He is the 29th chairman of KAAC.

Tisso filed his nomination papers for the post of chairman, KAAC before the joint secretary, Legislative, KAAC, Birsiing Engti on Tuesday. As there was no other candidate contesting for the post, Tisso was elected unopposed.

On Wednesday morning around 9 am inside the KAAC session and as per the Sixth Schedule provision to the Constitution of India, DC Dibakar Nath, who is the authorised person by the Governor and in presence of other elected members announced the name of MAC Raju Tisso as the new chairman of KAAC.

Soon after the declaration of the new chairman, the DC also conducted the installation of the new chairman to take the highest post of the Autonomous Council.

Tisso on taking over the post of chairman, KAAC, thanked all the other elected members for bestowing him with the highest post and assured the members of the House in discharging his utmost duty as chairman in maintaining a conducive atmosphere and to give equal opportunities to all members to express their views and problems during the house business.

“I acknowledge my sincere gratitude to all other elected members for bestowing me with this high post of chairman and I assure you in the coming day in maintaining peaceful discussion pertaining to various issues of the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong during every House business and to give equal opportunities to all members for their constructive views and ideas towards the development of the region.”

Tisso on the other hand also urged every member of the House to extend their cooperation in maintaining the peaceful atmosphere in the august house and to take part in every discussion with constructive ideas for the development of the place.

The chief executive member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said he is very glad to have MAC Raju Tisso as the KAAC chairman.

The CEM also said that under his able guidance one will be able to discuss issues like proper implementation of MoS of 2011 and 2021 signed by different insurgent groups with the State and Central government for the development of the two districts and other matters.

There is high hope that chairman Tisso will give ample scope to discuss the state budget allocation and Central sponsored schemes, the CEM said and wished him success on his new task ahead. The other elected members also congratulated Tisso and expressed their confidence in him in taking the region ahead.