Kabita Kanon programme of Lekhika Samaroh held

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 27: Kabita Kanon, a poetry circle convened by the Sonitpur district committee of Lekhika Samaroh was held at Kanyaka Bahumukhi Pam with a day-long programme on Sunday.

The programme began with the title song of Asom Sahitya Sabha followed by offering floral tribute in front of the portrait of Padma Shri Shila Borthakur, the founder president of the said organisation of the women writers of Assam by Nirmali Phukan. Smritirekha Hazarika, MD Kanyaka Live inaugurated the poetry circle in presence of august gathering. The inaugural session was chaired by Rupali Bora, president of Sonitpur district committee of Lekhika Samaroh.

