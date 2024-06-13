32 C
Kamrup admin issues protocols in view of Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: The Kamrup District Administration, led by Additional District Commissioner (DC) Biswajit Saikia, has issued essential guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to be held from June 22 at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati.

In a conference chaired at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s office, Saikia highlighted that organisations and groups associated with the Mela must seek prior approval from the district administration before providing food or drinking water.

He emphasised that all such provisions necessitate explicit permission, from officials of the food and civil supplies department positioned at designated areas to supervise these arrangements.

Furthermore, Saikia stated that myriad of devotees seek refuge at the Basistha Temple in the city during the Mela. Subsequently, the Temple authorities have requested that concerned organisations to supply complimentary food and drinking water to these devotees.

Saikia further announced that the district administration enlivens individuals as well as organizations interested to come forward in providing disposable footwear for devotees attending the Mela.

The objective of these measures is to ensure the comfort and welfare of the devotees while maintaining law and order during this esteemed event.

