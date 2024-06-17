VIP Darshan to be shut during Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 17: Officials in Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati have made an announcement that VIP Darshan will be suspended during the Ambubachi Mahayog Mela scheduled to be arranged from June 21 to June 30.

The decision comes in view of the anticipated throngs of devotees attending the festival.

A notice has been issued to concerned authorities stating, “We would like to inform you that so many devotees come to Ambubachi Mahayog Mela, and we are going to close our VIP Darshan from 21/06/2024 to 30/06/2024. Therefore, we request you not to issue any VIP passes from your office for those days. We hope that you will co-operate with us for this purpose.”

The temple authorities have highlighted the requisite to prioritise the safety of the general devotees during this period, hence the temporary suspension of VIP privileges is necessary.

Earlier in the previous week, The Kamrup District Administration, led by Additional District Commissioner (DC) Biswajit Saikia, has issued essential guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to be held from June 22 at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati.

Saikia stated that myriad of devotees seek refuge at the Basistha Temple in the city during the Mela. Subsequently, the Temple authorities have requested that concerned organisations to supply complimentary food and drinking water to these devotees.

Saikia further announced that the district administration enlivens individuals as well as organizations interested to come forward in providing disposable footwear for devotees attending the Mela.

The Ambubachi Mahayog Mela is an important annual event held at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. This festival, which usually takes place in June, draws thousands of pilgrims and devotees from across India and even from other countries. It celebrates the fertility of the goddess Kamakhya and the menstruation of the earth, symbolized by the goddess.