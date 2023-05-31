Karbi Anglong district admin launches email id for grievances redressal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 30: The public is being urged by the deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong to use digital channels to access government services.

The Karbi Anglong DC requested that the public use dc-kanglong@nic.in to access services in a statement to the press regarding the branches and amalgamated establishment of the office of the deputy commissioner, Karbi Anglong, Diphu operating on an electronic platform since January 1, 2023.

Furthermore, it has been made clear that the general public and other interested parties can contact the e-office at kanglong@assam.gov.in to send applications, petitions, and complaints for swift resolution.