27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Karbi Anglong district admin launches email id for grievances redressal

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 30: The public is being urged by the deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong to use digital channels to access government services.

- Advertisement -

The Karbi Anglong DC requested that the public use dc-kanglong@nic.in to access services in a statement to the press regarding the branches and amalgamated establishment of the office of the deputy commissioner, Karbi Anglong, Diphu operating on an electronic platform since January 1, 2023.

Furthermore, it has been made clear that the general public and other interested parties can contact the e-office at kanglong@assam.gov.in to send applications, petitions, and complaints for swift resolution.

9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Best IT Courses After 12th
Best IT Courses After 12th
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Most Expensive Statues In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Forester killed, 3 injured in attack by timber mafia in Goalpara...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World