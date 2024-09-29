26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Karbi Anglong district committee formed by HJHMA to promote indigenous culture

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept. 28: The central committee of the Honmilito Janajati Hanskritik Mahasabha Asom (HJHMA) convened at the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) office in Taranglangso on Saturday to announce the formation of the Karbi Anglong District Committee. Dorsing Dera has been appointed as the president, with KCS president Chandra Sing serving as the chief adviser.

HJHMA central committee president, Debendra Nath Basumatary, shared with the media that the new district committee represents a collaborative effort involving various indigenous tribes and communities. “This marks the first district committee formed under the Mahasabha,” he stated, emphasizing its mission to strengthen the culture and traditions of Assam’s indigenous tribes.

Basumatary also announced that the Karbi Anglong District Committee and the Karbi Cultural Society will jointly host the first-ever Janajati Sanskriti Samaro—a cultural festival celebrating all ethnic tribes—on November 21, 22, and 23. A reception committee has been established to begin preparations for this significant event.

Chandra Sing, the chief adviser of HJHMA and president of KCS, noted that the organization was founded in 2023 and has successfully completed its first year. He mentioned that the Mahasabha aims to establish district committees throughout Assam to further its goals.

“Assam is home to numerous ethnic tribes, yet many smaller tribes are at risk of losing their languages and cultural identities,” Kro stated. “The Mahasabha is dedicated to reviving these aspects, allowing all indigenous tribes to collaborate for the development and promotion of their languages, cultures, and traditions.”

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Assam’s indigenous communities.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
