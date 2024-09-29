Om Birla positive about Mizoram’s growth

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Following the 21st Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone-III, at Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla on Friday held a meeting with the press in Aizawl.

Birla emphasised in the MSME and Trade and Commerce development in Mizoram, saying that focus will be given to organic farming and produce. He stressed on the need to improve electricity supply in the state for processing plants to grow.

He also stated that with improvements in connectivity through roads, air and railway, Mizoram has a potential for growth in the food and processing sector.

He highlighted the importance of members of Legislative Assemblies to meet for the minimum required number of days, and that Legislators must undergo better training with the introduction of the latest technology so that they can connect better with the people.

The Speaker stated that the sanctity and transparency of legislative bodies are essential for strengthening the country’s democracy and that they play a vital role in addressing the public’s hopes, expectations, and faith in democracy.

“The legislature’s primary function is to formulate laws and policies, ensure accountability and transparency in governance, and create public welfare policies and schemes through meaningful discussions and dialogue that prioritize public sentiments and expectations,” he said.

The Speaker added, “As the presiding officer of the legislature, maintaining the sanctity of the institution becomes an even greater responsibility. The integrity and conduct of legislative members are crucial in upholding the sanctity and transparency of the Houses.”

He added that to further strengthen our democracy, it is our responsibility to uphold decorum, decency, and dignity within our legislative Houses, which involves fostering discussion, dialogue, and brainstorming that aligns with the people’s hopes and expectations.

He stated, “Emotions should be expressed freely, and despite disagreements, our Houses must collectively discuss and communicate on public interest issues with dignity and decency, leading to socio-economic change in people’s lives, and by doing so, we can make our Houses result-oriented and productive.”

Birla highlighted that the Legislative bodies in the Northeastern region have engaged in productive discussions on local issues, making their institutions people-centric through technology integration, resulting in the passage of transformative laws and impactful decisions, fostering trust and confidence among citizens in these institutions.

He said that the quality of lawmaking and the dignity of these institutions have improved, and moving forward, our focus should be on making our legislative institutions more future-oriented and result-driven.

The Lok Sabha Speaker concluded his speech by saying, “To maximize public welfare, we must leverage digital technology, increase public participation in the legislative process, foster research and innovation, and strengthen the parliamentary committee system. This enables our legislature to effectively serve the people. We should also listen to public petitions, establish a mechanism for receiving suggestions, train our MLAs, and ensure maximum participation of public representatives in House discussions. The ultimate goal is to ensure development benefits reach every member of society.”