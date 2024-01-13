Karbi Anglong EM Ritesh Enghi Inaugurates Homestay In Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 12: Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tourism and Water Resources, Ritesh Enghi has inaugurated a homestay constructed in a Karbi typical house – hemthengsong by Si-im Tisso in Lumding here.

The homestay was constructed to accommodate visitors coming to Diphu.

The materials used were thatches for the roof, bamboo for walls and poles and wooden planks for the floor.

Inaugurating the homestay stay the EM Inghee said Sar-im Tisso starting homestay is a noble business, but income will come in if good hospitality is provided.

“Nowadays, people in metropolitan cities prefer to stay in homestays enjoying rural food and life,” he added.

Entrepreneur Tisso said the house is constructed as a Hemthengsong –Karbi typical house.

“It has two rooms and one room can accommodate two persons. There will be beds, western toilets and bathrooms. For one person per day is Rs 1900 excluding food and if food and lodging are included then it will be Rs. 2600. Guests can also cook food themselves if they wish. Utensils will be provided,” he added.

He further said that till now at least 12 visitors coming to Diphu to witness the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso have contacted for rooms, adding, “But as there are limited rooms and all cannot be accommodated”.

The inauguration function was attended by former Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Ramsing Timung and office secretary, Karbi Cultural Society, Hingchong Tisso.

