Karbi Anglong police seize Morphine worth Rs 5 cr

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 25: Police in Karbi Anglong recovered 2.13 kg of morphine worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle over NH 36 in Dillai Tiniali area along the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“Based on specific information, a random checking of vehicles was conducted by a team of police accompanied by 20 BN CRPF personnel over NH 36 near Dillai Gate around 1 pm in the afternoon, one red colour Mahindra KUV100 car bearing registration number WB 02BE 3503 which was coming from Dimapur side was intercepted,” said a senior police official.

“On thorough search of the vehicle, four packets wrapped in tarpaulin containing Contraband Morphine weighing a total 2 kg 13 grams was recovered,” the official said.

“The consignment was kept concealed inside the driver-side door of the vehicle,” the official informed.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. They have been identified as Sindhu Nil Biswas (25), son of Alok Biswas and Tuhin Dey (30), resident of Shaktigarh Bongaon under Bongaon police station in

- Advertisement -

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

On spot interrogation, the driver of the vehicle stated that he was carrying the contraband drugs from Kohima and was supposed to deliver it to a person at Siliguri in West Bengal.

The drugs were seized under the supervision of ASP (crime).

“A case is being registered under the relevant section of NDPS and further investigation is on,” the official added.