Karbi Anglong Seva Kendra donates land

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 26: Karbi Anglong Seva Kendra donated land to Karbi Traditional Music School and Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) in Hanjanglango, Bokajan Sub Division.

In a function, held in Hanjanglangso, the president of Karbi Anglong Seva Kendra, Sunil Gogoi handed over the land documents to TCRO, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dilip Kathar and Jamson Teron of KCS Unit. The land donated to Karbi Traditional Music School is 1.5 bigha and to KCS is 0.5 bigha.

Karbi Traditional Music School was functioning from the Kendra office as an ad hoc arrangement.

Karbi Anglong Music School at Hanjanglangso was established in 2020 but did not have its building or office.

