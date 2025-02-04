21.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
type here...

Kaziranga opens new bird-watching safari track

Pegu described the experience as mesmerizing, highlighting the rich diversity of woodland birds and an astonishing 400+ species of butterflies that can be spotted along the route.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Birdwatchers and nature lovers have a new reason to visit Kaziranga National Park, as an 8-kilometer Jeep Safari track dedicated to bird watching has been opened in the Panbari beat, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Pegu shared the news on the micro-blogging site X, expressing his delight at being the first tourist to explore the track.

Related Posts:

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
View all stories

Pegu described the experience as mesmerizing, highlighting the rich diversity of woodland birds and an astonishing 400+ species of butterflies that can be spotted along the route.

He wrote, “Good news from @kaziranga_ — a new 8 km Jeep Safari track for bird watching is now open in Panbari beat. I enjoyed this morning being the first tourist of this birding track today. It’s full of woodland birds and 400+ butterfly species. Strongly recommended.”

Encouraging tourists to visit, he strongly recommended the track as a must-visit destination for birding enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati gears up for Prerana IASOWA Marathon on Feb 9

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday