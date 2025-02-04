Kaziranga opens new bird-watching safari track

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Birdwatchers and nature lovers have a new reason to visit Kaziranga National Park, as an 8-kilometer Jeep Safari track dedicated to bird watching has been opened in the Panbari beat, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Pegu shared the news on the micro-blogging site X, expressing his delight at being the first tourist to explore the track.

Pegu described the experience as mesmerizing, highlighting the rich diversity of woodland birds and an astonishing 400+ species of butterflies that can be spotted along the route.

He wrote, “Good news from @kaziranga_ — a new 8 km Jeep Safari track for bird watching is now open in Panbari beat. I enjoyed this morning being the first tourist of this birding track today. It’s full of woodland birds and 400+ butterfly species. Strongly recommended.”

Encouraging tourists to visit, he strongly recommended the track as a must-visit destination for birding enthusiasts.