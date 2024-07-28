Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu initiates plantation drive

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 27: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu Karbi Anglong celebrated Shiksha Saptah – Day 6 with the theme “Eco Clubs for Mission Life Day” through a tree plantation drive under the banner “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

The drive saw participation from mothers, children, and teachers under the guidance of Principal Dr Surender Singh.

The program was organised meticulously by Ajay Kumar (post graduate teacher (PGT)-Hindi); Leonard Bey (trained graduate teacher (TGT)-AE); Vandana Vishwakarma (TGT-Science); Meena Kumari (TGT-Library) and all the esteemed staff members. The event aimed to foster a deep-rooted bond between nature and the community. The participants, including mothers and their children, joined hands in planting a total of 43 trees of diverse species around the school premises of KV.

The plantation drive was set in motion at 7:45 am. With saplings in hand, participants carefully planted each tree, symbolising new beginnings and the promise of a greener tomorrow. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of unity and purpose as mothers and children worked together, guided by the dedicated teachers.

The principal and teachers highlighted how the initiative, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, serves as a tribute to mothers and the invaluable lessons they impart about care and responsibility. They encouraged the students to ensure the well-being of the newly planted trees and ensure their commitment to caring for the plants, thus nurturing the environment. Vikram Kumar (PGT-History), one of the key organisers, expressed his gratitude to everyone involved. The tree plantation drive at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu stands as a testament to the power of community action in promoting environmental conservation.