Kharupetia Jain temple theft busted, three arrested from Bongaigaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, July 15: Kharupetia’s historic Shri Digambar Jain temple theft case has been busted on Friday. The police succeeded in arresting three thieves including a woman. Along with this, the police have recovered four stolen idols.

Out of the three, Ashraf reached the local Melaghat with Ali and started searching for the idol at his behest. While searching for the idol, he attacked a police constable, Kishore Das, and tried to escape. To stop the fleeing thief, the police warned several times and finally shot the fleeing thief in the left leg of Ashraf. He fell down on ground after being shot and was taken to Kharupetia Primary Health Centre and then referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for better treatment.

Superintendent of police Prakash Sonowal told media persons that a special task force was formed led by Adl SP Rosie Talukdar to handle the case including deputy superintendent (HQ) Pranjal Barua and OC Kharupetia. After investigating from different angles, the team nabbed the three thieves from Bongaigaon including a female thief and two other notorious thieves Ashraf Ali, Kanay Singh and Sahidul Islam. However, the police did not disclose the detail of woman thief so far.

Superintendent of police Sonowal also said that police took another thief named Sahidul Islam to recover the idol and on Sahidul’s suggestion the police recovered three more idols. In this way, while taking action, the police recovered a total of four idols, while two idols are yet to be recovered. SP Sonowal also added that a local thief is also involved in this incident and the idol is also with him, a campaign is being conducted to nab him. The theft took place on Monday night in the historical Shri Digambar Jain Temple located in Kharupetia of the district. According to the CCTV footage, a gang of three-member thieves broke the lock of the door of the original gate of the historic Shri Digambar Jain temple, stole seven idols of hundreds of years old valuable Ashtadhatu in the temple, broke about ten donation boxes and looted lakhs of rupees in cash.