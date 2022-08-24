NFR Undertakes Infra Development Work In Rangia Division   

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, August 23: For commissioning of double line and other infrastructure development work at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata and Bijni stations of Rangia division, Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken Pre-Non- Interlocking & Non- Interlocking works from August 23 to 30 in New Bongaigaon – Bijni section. This will help in timely commissioning of the double line work and accordingly some trains have been cancelled and few others have been partially cancelled as mentioned below.

Cancellation of train services from Aug 28 to 30: Train No. 05803/05804 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger special & Train No. 05810/05809 Guwahati – New Bongaigaon –– Guwahati passenger special.

Cancellation of train service on Aug 29 & 30: Train No. 15753/15754 Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn. Express.

Partially Cancellation of trains:

Train No. 05804 Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger special via Goalpara Town, commencing journey from Aug 23 to 27 will be short terminated at Majgaon and will remain cancelled between Majgaon and New Bongaigaon.

Train No. 05803 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger special via Goalpara Town, commencing journey from Aug 23 to 27 will be short terminated, originating from Majgaon and will remain cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Majgaon.

Train No. 05810 Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger special via Rangiya, commencing journey from Aug 23 to 27 will be short terminated at Sorbhog and will remain cancelled between Sorbhog and New Bongaigaon.

Train No. 05809 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger special via Rangiya, commencing journey from Aug 23 to 27 will be short originated from Sorbhog and will remain cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Sorbhog.

Train No. 15703 New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon Express, commencing journey from Aug 23 to 30 will be short terminated at New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Bongaigaon.

Train No. 15704 Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri Express, commencing journey from Aug 24 to 31 will be short originated from New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between Bongaigaon and New Bongaigaon.