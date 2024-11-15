20 C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Khel Maharan 2.0 kicks off in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 14: As part of the Assam government’s Khel Maharan 2.0, implemented by the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, various sports events kicked off at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association Stadium in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district. The sports Maharan started on Thursday and will continue till November 16.

During the three-day competition, events such as athletics, kabaddi, football, chess, cycling, long jump, high jump, etc., will be held.

At the inauguration, district sports officer Relip Ronghang, president of the Hanjanglangso Bazar Committee Hemari Tokbi, president of the Hanjanglangso Press Club Klengdun Terang, president of the Khatkhati Press Club Anand Terang were present.

