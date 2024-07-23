31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Kokrajhar Govt College upgraded to 'Kokrajhar University' status after Governor's approval

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: The CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro on Monday announced that Kokrajhar Government College has been officially upgraded to Kokrajhar University.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Boro stated, “Great news for the education sector of BTR! Kokrajhar Government College is now officially ‘Kokrajhar University’.”

The Kokrajhar University Act, 2024, was granted the approval of the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria on March 15, 2024, and has now been officially declared as an Act, leading to the transformation of the current Kokrajhar Government College (KGC) into Kokrajhar University.

“The Kokrajhar University Act, 2024, which received the assent of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam on 15th March 2024, has been officially notified as an Act, upgrading the existing Kokrajhar Government College (KGC) into Kokrajhar University”, Pramod Boro added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his X handle has ensured the holistic growth of BTR is a continuous endeavor for the state government, with emphasis on providing quality education as the cornerstone of this progress.

He further stated that the transformation of Kokrajhar Government College into a University will significantly elevate the standard of education and further support research and development in important fields.

