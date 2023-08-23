Kokrajhar to introduce VCDC Day for grievance resolution

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 22: In a progressive move, the Kokrajhar district administration has announced the launch of VCDC Day (Village Council Development Committee Day), an innovative initiative set to address public grievances every Thursday, commencing from August 24, 2023, and continuing until October 2023.

During a press conference conducted at the conference hall of the DC office, district commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi stated that officials from the district administration will establish a direct link with each VCDC to address issues and grievances at the grassroots level within the district. Dwivedi elaborated that on each Thursday, officials will visit 10 VCDCs to listen and address a spectrum of concerns spanning developmental and welfare-related matters at the local level.

The district commissioner underlined that the district administration is well-prepared to extend its outreach throughout the district’s grassroots. He warmly extended an invitation to all individuals to actively participate in this platform and voice their concerns directly, fostering a more participatory approach to governance.