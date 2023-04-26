KYF golden jubilee: 30,000 people to sing KCS anthem

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, April 25: 30,000 men and women will sing the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) anthem at the forthcoming golden jubilee celebration of Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso which will be of a world record, said the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.

He said this at the foundation ceremony for construction of a traditional open stage as part of the preparation for the jubilee celebration here at Taralangso on Tuesday.

The KYF, which is the one of the biggest and oldest ethnic festival of Northeast India will be celebrating its golden jubilee at Karbi People’s Hall, Taranglangso next February, and for which preparations have started.

KYF is hosted by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) annually.

- Advertisement -

The CEM said, “The KCS have started preparing for the golden jubilee celebration of KYF and as part of the preparation the traditional open stage will be constructed. As requested by KCS to invite President of India, Draupadi Murmu as chief guest in the KYF golden jubilee, I have arranged an appointment to meet the President during her recent visit to Kaziranga National Park. As per the invitation by KCS the President of India has consented to grace the occasion.”

The CEM also said, “Like Assamese Bihu dance entering the Guinness Book of World Records, the KCS anthem will be sung by 30,000 men and women in traditional dress and it will be a world record. In traditional sports 10,000 participants will participate in a bamboo stilt walking competition. KCS has informed that preparations are on for these two events.”

The CEM also informed that a meeting was held with Airtel and other mobile telecom companies for providing disruption-free mobile network. A meeting was also held with APDCL to provide power during the event. More than Rs 100 crore will be spent for it.