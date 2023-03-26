Labour department automatic registration and renewal system launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 25: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the newly built labour commissioner office known as Shram Bhawan at a programme held at Gopinath Nagar. Synchronizing with the programme, Sarma also launched the automatic registration and renewal system for the labour department.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that with the inauguration of the Shram Bhawan, the office of the labour commissioner will get a new momentum to dispose of several claims of the people of the state. He also said that in view of the immense importance of the e-office system, the state government has given new impetus to digitisation and as a result the Assam Secretariat, different directorates and DC offices are getting paperless with the emergence of digital office system. He said that with the introduction of the e-office in the Labour Commissionerate, steps will be taken to introduce the system in district and sub-division offices across the state. Stating that around 99 per cent of the works of Assam Secretariat have become paperless, the chief minister said that other than inquiry matters, all the works are being undertaken digitally.

Sarma also said that for safeguarding the interests of the labourers, there are several acts in force. He said that the Labour Commissionerate should take steps for safeguarding the interests of the labourers. Sarma also informed that under ease of doing business, steps have been taken to promote the interests of the labour fraternity along with promoting the industrial landscape of the state. He said that with the amendment of the labour acts in the state assembly, steps have been taken to safeguard the interests of both the labourers and businessmen.

Sarma also said that the state government has initiated steps for digitalization along with automation. With the help of automation, tremendous success has been achieved in the transport department. He said that in the coming days automation systems will be introduced in municipal offices. The automatic registration and renewal system introduced in the Labour Commissionerate will help in disposing claims in the commissionerate.

Minister for labour welfare Sanjoy Kishan, minister for PHE, tourism etc Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Queen Oja, MLA Terosh Goala, principal secretary to labour department B. Kalayan Chakravarthy, special commissioner PWD (B) Raj Chakraboarty and other senior officers of the government were present on the occasion.